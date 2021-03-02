Breaking: Barely 48 hours after release of school boys, Emir of Kagara is dead

Barely 48 hours after students and staff of a boarding secondary school in Kagara, the Emir of the community in Niger state, Alhaji Salihu Tanko is dead.

The latest development was confirmed by a former Kaduna state Senator Shehu Sani via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He wrote, “I received the sad news of the death of the Emir of Kagara, Niger State, Alhaji Salihu Tanko. May Allah grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin. Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun.”

Alhaji Tanko who ascended on the throne in 1991 is a first class Emir in Niger state.