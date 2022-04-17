Breaking: Bauchi Assembly Speaker dumps APC for PDP, hails Bala

The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly Abubakar Y. Sulaiman has announced his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.



The speaker made the announcement Saturday evening at Government House Bauchi while breaking Ramadan fast with Governor Bala Mohammed alongside PDP stakeholders from Ningi, Toro, Warji and Dass local government areas of the state.



Speaker Abubakar Sulaiman said his decision to return to his former party, the PDP was as a result of his good understanding and working with the the governor and promised to work together for the best interest of the state.



“I want to use this opportunity today to officially announce that I’m with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed in the People’s Democratic Party. One of my reasons to return to PDP is in recognition of exemplary leadership style of our Governor and his commitment to transforming the state,” he said.



The speaker appreciated governor Bala for harmonious working relationship with the state assembly which he observed, has paved away for the successes recorded by his administration in the area of delivery of dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state.



On his part, Governor Bala who welcomed the speaker to the PDP, assured him that he will be carried along in all affairs because of the honor done to the party.



The governor acknowledged the good working relationship between his administration and the state assembly and called for continued working synergy for the speedy development and progress of the state.



“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for bringing us to this Holy month of Ramadan with good health and peace in Bauchi state and we are grateful to you as our stakeholders for your contribution to my emergence as Governor of Bauchi State in the last general elections.



“On coming on board, Bauchi is in stage of collapse in critical sectors of the economy and Alhamdulillah our efforts in Health, education are yielding positive results. I urge our stakeholders to continue with their support for the success of the PDP led administration in the state,” he said.



Governor Bala who directed for the establishment of College of Education in Dass local government area, promised that he will continue to work towards fulfilling his campaign promises for greater Bauchi state.