Breaking: Bauchi Emir debunks backing Osinbajo as Buhari’s successor



The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, Wednesday denied social media story that he was ready to be the State Coordinator of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 2023 presidential aspiration.



The Emir in a statement issued to journalists in Bauchi signed by the Information Officer of the Emirate, Babangida Hassan Jahun, described the report as a fake news and attempt to cause disharmony and confusion between the emir and other politicians.



“My remarks during the visit of His Excellency, the Vice President to my palace on Tuesday is that “I believe you are in Bauchi for political activities but you still considered it necessary to visit me at this material time. This shows the love and respect you have for the traditional institution, we believe that power belongs to Allah and he gives it to whoever he wants and at the same time, by virtue of our position, we are not politicians, we can’t participate in politics but we only advise wisely, we pray that whatever you are here to do today in Bauchi state is fruitful. Whatever will bring unity and peace in our country is what we are after.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

