Breaking: BBNaija season 6 housemate pulls out

Big Brother Naija, Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Kayvee, has withdrawn from the show barely two weeks after joining alongside JMK, Michael and Queen.

According to reports, Kayvee was advised to withdraw from the game due to his recent struggle with mental health.

The announcement of Kayvee’s departure was made known to all the Housemates in a statement released by Big Brother and read aloud by the Head of House, Pere.

According to the statement: “Kayvee, one of the Housemates in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Season, has been exited from the House on medical grounds.

“Prior to this, he had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

“MultiChoice and the show producers, are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”

The remaining Housemates were asked to pack his bags and other personal belongings, and move them into the storeroom. While there was evident surprise at the announcement, and some tears from some of the Housemates, like JMK, the end of the announcement was punctuated by cheers of, “we love you, Kayvee!!”