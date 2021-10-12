Breaking: BBNaija winner, Whitemoney, hospitalised (VIDEO)

Winner of the just concluded big brother Naija season 6 show, Whitemoney, is reportedly admitted in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a video which has gone viral online.

No reason was given for his ill-health, but there are indications that the stress associated with his participation before, during and after BBNaija show could be responsible.

Aside staying throughout the live programme, Whitemoney alongside other finalists have been going to various Radio stations to grant post-event interviews.

The Enugu state-born entertainment star beat Liqorose, Pere, Angel, Emmanuel and Cross to win the 2021 edition of the show.