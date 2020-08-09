Breaking – #BBNaija2020: Eric, Tochi evicted

The Big Brother Naija lockdown season saw its second eviction on Sunday night with housemates, Eric and Tochi leaving the house.

Their exit comes after spending a total of 21 days in the house.

Four housemates Trickytee, Kaisha, Eric, Tochi were put up for possible eviction.

The eventual eviction was according to votes of the remaining housemates.

The housemates were granted the opportunity to choose who would be sent home.

All housemates were initially up for eviction excluding Ozo and Dorathy by the virtue of being Head of House and Deputy Head of House.

Their exit comes after Ka3na and Lilo’s eviction last week. The Big Brother Naija reality TV show for the year 2020 started Sunday, July 19, 2020.

