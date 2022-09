Big Brother housemates Deji, Diana and Giddyfia have been evicted from the level-up show, Sunday September 4, 2022.

Deji became the second fake housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house following Modella’s eviction last week.

All housemates were up for eviction last week except the Head of House (HOH) Dotun, but Diana and Giddyfia could not survive because viewers voted for their favorites, and the duo had the least votes.

