Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo Ighoho, has been released to Yoruba Leader, Banji Akintoye, french language expert, Professor Wale Adeniran by the Benin Republic government.

The activist was released on Monday.

In a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a “Triumph of Truth over Darkness in Yoruba Land”.