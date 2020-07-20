Breaking: Benue Speaker, son, assembly member test positive for Covid-19

Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly (BSHoA) Mr. Titus Uba, his son and the House Chairman, Committee on Information and Orientation Mr. Tertsea Gbishe

have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement issued Monday by Mr Gbishe, who also represent Kwande East state Constituency, said the result of other members is being awaited.

He said the Speaker following the result has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises.

Gbishe noted that the affected members have immediately gone into self isolation and full treatment on them has commenced in line with covid-19 protocols.

According to him, the house leadership will work with the NCDC to confirm the health status of other Members and staffs and same will be made available to the Press appropriately.

Gbishe also stated that all important communications will from now be relayed to Honorable Members and members of staff via virtual meetings.

“We regret any inconveniences this development might cause our constituents but we must be alive to serve you.

“While Rt Hon Uba and Hon Gbiseh are without symptoms they are at the moment assisting the NCDC in contact tracing.

“The Speaker commends the State Action Committee on covid-19 on the work done so far and urged them to do more especially in the area of accessible test centres. He also pleads with the public to assist the fight by observing the basic safety processes of constant hand washing and sanitizing while maintaining social distancing when it is necessary to be in public.

“Community transmission is what we are experiencing now and the responsibility to halt this dreaded foe lies with us all.

“The state legislature will resume plenary when the Speaker determines it is safe to do so under advicement from relevant health workers,” he added.

