Breaking: Benue state Commissioner for health resigns

Benue state Commissioner for Health and Human Service Dr. Sunday Ongbabo has resigned.

Briefing newsmen Wednesday after the Benue state Executive Council meeting, commissioner for Information, Culture, and Orientation, Mrs Ngunan Adingi said Dr. Ongbabo resigned on personal reasons.

She said there was no conflicts of any kind between the commissioner his colleagues, or the governor, noting that there was a valedictory session in his honour at the Wednesday State Executive council meeting.

She said Ongbabo who also served as the Secretary of the state Action Committee on COVID-19 had a good working relationship with his colleagues and would be missed.

Mrs. Adingi also said the Thursday and Friday work-free days declared by government in June and July to enable civil servants work on their farms has come to an end and work would be Monday to Friday begining from August, 2020.

She also said the executive council has also approved relocation of the Headquarters of Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) to the Office of the Secretary to the Benue State Government where Lobi Bank was situated.

