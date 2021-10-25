Breaking: Big blow as Ministry postpones NBBF election indefinitely

The federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development has postponed election into the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) scheduled for October 30, 2021 in Benin City, Edo state capital.

The postponement followed numerous crises rocking NBBF leadership.

This was disclosed via a press statement issued by the permanent secretary of the ministry Ismaila Abubakar on Monday.

Part of the statement reads, “Having reviewed the crisis around the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and in consideration of the several attempts by the supervising Ministry to resolve the lingering crisis and fractionalization in the Basketball family, the Federal Ministry of

“Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) hereby directs an indefinite suspension of the NBBF Elective Congress scheduled for 30 October, 2021 in Benin City. All concerned Stakeholders are expected to take note and comply.

“This decision is necessary to avert further deterioration of the leadership crisis and towards finding a workable solution to the current disagreements within the Federation. The rancour-free Development of Basketball in Nigeria is of utmost importance.

“The recent elections into the NBBF Board from the various Constituencies (i.e Zones, NAWIS, Military/Paramilitary, NAPHER.SD, etc) stand and those elected therefrom remain members-elect.”

The directive by the ministry is coming after former NBBF President Musa Kida reportedly labelled mostly athletes who elected athletes Representatives-elect Stanley Gumut as thugs.

Days after, basketball players in their large numbers launched massive protest in Abuja.