Breaking: Bogoro out as retired permanent secretary emerges TETFUND boss

A retired and immediate past permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

A statement by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations Ben Bem Goong on Friday revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved his appointment.

The statement further revealed that Echono will take over from the outgoing Executive Secretary, Prof. Sulaiman Bogoro, who will complete his five-year tenure on March 18, 2022.

