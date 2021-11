Report reaching Blueprint indicates that Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Buni Yadi town, headquarters of Gujba local government area of Yobe state.

A resident in the area who didn’t reveal his identity said already a police station has been burnt down as sustained gunfire rented the air.

Buni Yadi is located 55 km away from Damaturu, Yobe state, where the incumbent governor Mai Buni hails from.

Police authorities were yet to confirm the report as at the time of filling this report.