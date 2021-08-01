Breaking – ‘Bribery’: Embattled Super Cop, Abba Kyari, faces suspension from Police

The embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari has been recommended for immediate suspension from the country’s Police force following a multi-million dollar bribery alleged levelled against him.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba gave the recommendatiom pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation involving him.

The IGP, in his letter to the Police Service Commission, dated 31st July 2021, said the recommendation for suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, was indicted by a US Court in California over alleged involvement in internet fraud of over a $1.1million by with Ramoni Abba aka Hushpuppi.

Kyari has since denied any involvement in the internet fraud case which victim was said to be a Qatari businessman.

Details loading…