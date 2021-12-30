Breaking: Buhari appoints new acting Controller General for Federal Fire Service

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Deputy Controller General Karebo Samson as the new acting Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in replacement of Dr. Liman Ibrahim, who has now retired.



A statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the FFS Public Relations Officer, SF Ugo Huan, confirmed the development.

The statement said the new acting CG in his address thanked the President for the opportunity to serve while recognising the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who ensured his emergency as the Acting Controller General.

Huan said the new acting CG Karebo promised to ensure that men of the operational department were motivated to be at their best in the discharge of their duty.

He called on officer and men to maintain a high level of discipline assured them that he will carry everyone along to move the service forward.

On his own, the outgoing Controller General, Dr. Liman Ibrahim thank President Muhammadu Buhari for given him the opportunity to serve.

Ibrahim said the current administration of President Buhari has lifted the Fire Service “from sorry state to word class standard.”

The former CG said his successes at the Federal Fire Service wouldn’t have been possible without the vision of the president to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

While appreciating the officers and men of the Service, Ibrahim called on them to give the Acting CG maximum support to succeed.

The Retired CG also admonished the Acting CG to work to accomplished some of the ongoing projects while assuring him of his support anytime he is called upon.

