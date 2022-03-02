Breaking: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

Up to $8.5 million has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the evacuation of stranded Nigerians from troubled Ukraine.

The presidential approval was given to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, who disclosed this in Abuja told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that three aircraft would be dispatched to four countries.

He said the pickup flights from Air Peace and one from Max Air would be headed to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.