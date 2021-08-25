Breaking: Buhari breaks silence over Attackon NDA



The attack launched on the facility of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, rather than throw a dampener into the morale of our Armed Forces as it is intended to, would buoy their determination to make a decisive end of criminality in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.



The President said this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina.



Stressing that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat, the President said the action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.



Commiserating with the families who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, the President vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that would eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.



The President thanked Nigerians who value and appreciate efforts of the military, and urged those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist.



He said rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.

