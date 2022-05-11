Breaking: Buhari directs Malami, Ameachi, Ngige, others with political ambitions to resign

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked all his ministers with political ambitions to resign immediately.

The affected Ministers are expected to leave the cabinet on or before May 16.



He gave the order today at tbe weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, who have joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in Cross Rivers State, the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau state.

Details soon

