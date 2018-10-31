Breaking: Buhari forces NHIS boss out of office

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Usman Yusuf, a Professor and Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to immediately proceed on administrative leave.

This is in addition to the constitution of a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against him by the NHIS Governing Council.

Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, first suspended Yusuf in June 2017, after an administrative panel found him guilty of allegations of gross misconduct, nepotism, financial recklessness and theft of public funds to the tune of N919million. In October, Adewole made the suspension indefinite pending action from President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in February 2018, the President reinstated him, a letter from the President’s Chief of Staff to the Minister making no mention of the allegations against Yusuf but simply urging him to “work harmoniously with the Minister.”

On October 18, 2018, a second suspension was ordered for Yusuf by the NHIS board chaired by Dr. Enyantu Ifenne.

Yusuf ignored the order and tried to forcefully resume work days after, a move that polarised NHIS workers and suceeded after he was escortedto his office by 50 policemen.

