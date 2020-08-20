Breaking: Buhari hands fresh appointment to ex-Super Eagles star Amokachi

August 20, 2020 Editor Breaking News, Sports, Top Stories 0



Amokachi (right) receives the latest appointment letter from Minister Dare

Former Super Eagles  striker and Nigerian  Football  Ambassador  Daniel Amokachi  has been appointed  as the Special Assistant on Sports to President Mohammadu Buhari.

According  to his letter of  appointment dated  August 17, 2020 and signed by the Secretary  to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha,  stated, “I am  pleased to inform you that   Mohammadu Buhari , President  of  the  Federal  Republic of Nigeria  has approved your appointment  as Special Assistant  on Sports. 

“The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.”

Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare presented the letter to Amokachi.

As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi  is  expected to advise the President  on all sports matters.

The Former Everton of England player was earlier  in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.  Although a ceremonial  role, as Ambassador he  is expected to mentor youngsters.

Amokachi  a.k.a ‘Da Bull’ began his career  in  Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football  club  of Kaduna,  played for Club Brugge of Belgium,  Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and  Colorado Rapids.He was thrice  voted the third best player  in Africa.

He played in three World Cup finals, won two nations cup as both player and Assistant  Coach,  to Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia and Lars Largerback. He won Gold in  the Football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Since his careeer was truncated by injury, he had coached the U-23 National  Team, served as assistant Coach of the Super Eagles and coached Nasarrawa United.

 

No tags for this post.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*