Breaking: Buhari in Ogun, to commission roads, housing projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ogun etate on a one day working visit to the state.

The President, who arrived the Gateway City Gate Monument, Sagamu Interchange, Sagamu at about 11:35am dressed in Agbada was welcome by governors of Osun, Ondo, Yobe and Ekiti states.

President Buhari is in the state to commission some landmark projects embarked upon by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Some of the projects scheduled for commission includes, Ijebu-Ode/Mojoda/Epe 14km expressway, the Gateway City Gate at Sagamu-Interchange as well as the reconstructed 42km Sagamu-Abeokuta dual carriage road now renamed President Muhammadu Buhari Expressway.

President Buhari will also commission the Workers Estate constructed by the present administration at Kobape.

