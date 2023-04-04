Breaking: Buhari makes u-turn, sacks NASENI boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, to vacate his office with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Willie Bassey said the President directed the NASENI boss to handover to the most senior officer in the organisation.

“This follows the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from 2nd April, 2023 to 2nd of April, 2025 due to the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organisation.

“The President appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the statement said.

