Breaking: Buhari, Northern govs in closed-door meeting over APC ticket

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a meeting with some Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the north at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting is coming just hours ahead of the APC’s presidential convention, which is scheduled to take off today at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Although there was no official note to the reason for the meeting with the Governors, it was suggested it may not be unconnected with preparations towards assuring a successful convention.

It is the fourth meeting between the President and party stakeholders in relation to the primary.

Aside from his meeting with APC Governors last Tuesday, Buhari has met with the party’s presidential aspirants where he urged them to consult and pick a formidable candidate from among themselves.

Those in attendance are Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); chairman of Northern Governors Forum Simon Lalong; Abubakar Baduru (Jigawa) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others are: Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Bello Matawale (Zamfara); Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe); Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

