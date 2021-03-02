Breaking: Buhari presides as new Service Chiefs attend first security council meeting

Newly appointed Service Chiefs are among those attending National Security Council meeting taking place inside the Presidential Villa Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the closed door meeting.

Others in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Profe Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), the Ministers of Defence, Interior, Police Affairs, and Foreign Affairs.

