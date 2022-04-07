Breaking: Buhari receives new APC chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday received Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the newly-elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President assured the party and the nation that he would continue the struggle to entrench democratic principles in politics and the affairs of governance.

“Today, we should all be happy that the party has nursed its wounds and healed itself sufficiently to march forward to face the challenges of the coming state and General elections.

“When I reflect on policies of the administration on the economy and specifically in the development of agriculture, infrastructure, ICT and innovation and the welfare measures we have put in place for women, the youth and the less privileged members of the society, I get fresh confidence that our citizens will continue supporting the APC in our electoral battles.

“Our government is working for the betterment of the country. Our policies and programmes aim at nothing but the betterment of the country and its people. Essentially, the party should take the programmes of the government to the people to infuse confidence into them,” the President said.

The President commended the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning for the conduct of the congresses and convention leading to the emergence of the Adamu-led National Executive Committee, NEC, saying “we cannot thank you enough for all that you did.”

He urged the new APC chairman to be fair and firm as he is known to be in all his dealings.