Breaking: Buhari recognises Giadom as APC acting National Chairman, to attend virtual meeting Thursday – Presidency

The Presidency said Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari recognised Mr Victor Giadom as the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the president would attend the virtual meeting Giadom summoned for Thursday.

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman. Because will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly,” he said.