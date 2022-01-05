Breaking: Buhari removes Ararume as NNPC board chairman, announces replacement

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has been dropped as the chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the President replaced Senator Ararume with Senator Margret Okadigbo, wife of a former President of the Senate and running mate to President Buhari in 2007 under the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) late Senator Chuba Okadigbo.

Senator Ararume, who has been at loggerheads with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, was appointed as the NNPC Board Charman on September 19, 2021.

Subsequently, the President suspended the inauguration of the board and management scheduled for November 23, 2021.

