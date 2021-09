President Muhammadu Buhari has just sacked the Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, and that of Power Mamman Saleh.

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who disclosed in a briefing inside the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

He said the duo have been replaced with the Ministers of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, and Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

Details loading…