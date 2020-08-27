Breaking: Buhari sacks Dokubo as Amnesty Programme coordinator, appoints administrator

Professor Charles Dokubo has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (retd.) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21, 2020.

“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Dokubo from office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours.”

Already, a caretaker committee has been appointed by Buhari to review the programme by bringing its operations in line with the objective of the scheme.

