[Breaking] 2022: Buhari sends additional N2.557trn fuel subsidy budget to Senate

The Federal Government has made additional provision of N2.557trillion for funding of fuel subsidy in the 2022 Fiscal year .

The new provision is to cover July to December 2022 which were not covered in the budget earlier passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2021.

In the about to be amended budget , the sum of N443billion was provided for fuel subsidy funding from January to June this year .

The total money for fuel subsidy funding in the 2022 budget is now N3 trillion .

The amendments was sequel to suspension of Petroleum Industry Act ( PIA) implementation which seeks for stoppage of fuel subsidy funding through full deregulation of the Petroleum sector .

