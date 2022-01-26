Breaking: Buhari set to visit Zamfara – Matawalle

Zamfara state governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Zamfara state on Thursday.

Governor Matawalle disclosed this at an emergency meeting with all political appointees at Government House Council Chamber on Tuesday night.

According to him, the main purpose of the visit is to commiserate and condole with his administration over the recent terrorist attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas where 58 people were killed in the areas.

He said all is set to ensure the president is received successfully.

“I want to inform all the good people of Zamfara state that the Commander in Chief of the federal republic of Nigeria will come to Zamfara on Thursday specifically for a condolence visit over the recent banditry in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas in the state,” he said.

Governor Matawalle Matawalle urged the entire people of the state to remain law abiding citizens during the visit by the President.