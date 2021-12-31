Breaking: Buhari signs 2022 budget, hours before New Year

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126 trillion into law.

The President signed the year’s budget at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The appropriation bill was presented to the President by his Senior Special Assistant (Senate) on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

While signing the budget, President Buhari was flanked by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

There were other senior government officials.

