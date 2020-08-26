Breaking: Buhari swears in 12 new Permanent Secretaries… See full list, their states of origin (PICTURES)

The new permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated 12 new Permanent Secretaries shortly before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) started.

The newly sworn in permanent secretaries are Belgore Lamido -Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin -Kogi; Ekpa Akpabio -Cross River; Alkali Nura -Kano; Ardo Kumo -Gombe and Anyanwutaku lfeoma -Anambra, Udoh Omokunmi -Oyo; Hussaini Babangida -Jigawa; Mohammed Ganda -Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman -Yobe; Meribole Chukwuemeka -Abia and Tarfa Peter -Adamawa.

The new permanent secretaries were appointed in June.

Also inaugurated by Buhari were the commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

