Breaking: Buhari’s Environment Minister quits

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin, has announced his resignation from the Federal Cabinet.

Jibrin made his resignation public on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in Abuja and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A valedictory session was thereafter held in his honour.

Jibrin’s resignation comes few days after he was selected and declared 13th Emir of Nasarawa Town in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State by the Nasarawa Emirate Council.

Jibrin had been overseeing the ministry of environment since the exit of the former minister, Amina Mohammed.

His emergence as the Emir was announced on Thursday by the state commissioner for local governments and chieftaincy affairs, Illiya Osegba, at the government house in Lafia.

He said Governor Tanko Almakura also approved the selection of Jibrin as the new Emir.

