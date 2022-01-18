Breaking: Buni confirms Feburary 26 for APC national convention

Yobe state governor and chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni, has just confirmed an exclusive report by Blueprint Newspapers that the ruling party will hold its national convention by February 26, 2022.

This paper had last Friday reported the exclusive news.

Speaking at the ongoing APC Progressive Women Conference holding in Abuja, Mai mala Buni, urged the women to come out massively and contest in the forthcoming “national convention holding by 26th of February 2022.”

Details later…