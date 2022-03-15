Breaking: Buni’s men, Akpanudoedehe retake APC national secretariat

After week of uncertainty at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has retaken full control of the Buhari House located at Blantyre street, Wuse 11, Abuja.

The secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has also resumed office.

Although governor Mai Mala Buni has yet to resume after his medical trip abroad, Blueprint correspondent who was at the national secretariat saw most of his aides in charge of the party House.

The party has been embroiled in leadership crisis for some weeks ahead of its national convention slated for March 26.

Speaking with newsmen before he left the party secretariat, Akpanudoedehe said: “There is no trouble, no crisis in our party at all. I have released a statement which will be made available to you now.”

Details soon…