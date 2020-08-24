Breaking: Buni reconciles Ameachi, Sylva in Abuja

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Ameachi and his counterpart in the Ministry of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva have been reconciled by the governor Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both Ministers, though in the same party, have been apart in terms of political interests.

Both former governors stormed the national secretariat of APC at about 2pm on Monday and entered into a closed door meeting with the Yobe state governor and other party officials.

Speaking with newsmen after the closed door meeting, Ameachi who was accompanied by the former governor Sylva, said: “We have agreed that both of us will work together.”

Details soon…

