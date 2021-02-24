Breaking: Burial date for crashed Air Force officers revealed

Seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), who crashed during a recent plane crash in Abuja will be buried Thursday.

The officers who died last Sunday will interred at the National Cemetery located along Airport in Abuja.

A NAF aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir BB305i, crashed on Sunday afternoon, as a result of engine failure.

The victims include Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist) and Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

Others were Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist), and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

