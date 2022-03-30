Breaking: CAF official dies day after fans invaded Abuja stadium

An official of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly passed on following the invasion of the Nigeria’s National Stadium by hoodlums.

Hoodlums invaded the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja after Nigeria lost on aggregate to Ghana in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tie.

As soon as the referee declared the match closed, a lot of angry Nigerian fans invaded the stadium complex, destroying the facility as well as causing havoc.

Dr. Joseph Kabungo, one of the CAF’s doping officials for the game between Ghana and Nigeria was caught in the crisis.

He was reported to have lost lost consciousness after he was beaten and stepped on as fans try to make their way out of the stadium due to stampede.

Reports said he has been confirmed dead, but Blueprint is yet to authentic the latest information as Nigeria’s sports officials haven’t made any comment.