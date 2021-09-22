(Breaking) Carabao Cup: West ham dump Manchester United out, Iheanacho, Lookman salvage Leicester City *Chelsea, Arsenal match on

Premier League surprise package West ham on Wednesday sent out giants Manchester United from this team’s Carabao Cup after the 5th round match ended 0-1 in favour of the former.

It was like a revenge for West Ham after Sunday’s Premier League defeat at Manchester United by knocking their hosts out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.

Manuel Lanzini’s ninth-minute effort, his first goal in almost 12 months and only his second since May 2019, proved enough to take David Moyes’ men into the last 16.

Not even the second-half introductions of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood could swing the game United’s way in a performance that exposed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pre-match chat about the strength of his squad as somewhat hollow.

Lanzini’s goal was just reward for West Ham’s flying start. Ryan Fredericks eased between Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles before cutting a low cross back to the Argentine, who finished into the bottom corner.

Three times in the final five minutes the visitors should have wrapped up victory, but Andriy Yarmolenko, Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen all failed to hit the target. In the end though, it didn’t matter.

It was the first Old Trafford triumph for the Hammers since Carlos Tevez’s matchwinner in 2007 kept them in the Premier League – and their first in a cup competition since Paolo di Canio scored the only goal in an FA Cup meeting in 2001.

For United and Solskjaer it is an early end to their hopes of securing the first available silverware of the season, and ending the wait for a trophy that stretches back to 2017.

Defeat came despite picking a completely different United side – all full internationals – to the one that was on duty at the London Stadium. Solskjaer now has tough decisions to make about some of his fringe players, who will now have even fewer opportunities to play.

Anthony Martial was a peripheral figure in attack, Juan Mata was replaced by Fernandes in the second-half, while Lingard, who, like Mata has a contract that expires in the summer, failed to have a notable impact.

In addition, Dean Henderson didn’t do much on his first appearance of the season to suggest he is a threat in goal to David de Gea.

The doubts over Solskjaer will surface again too after last week’s Champions League defeat at Young Boys.

Not that any of this will bother Moyes and his West Ham team, who kept their hosts at bay in relative comfort. Mata did clip the bar from an acute angle and debutant keeper Alphonse Areola made a good save to deny Greenwood.

Manchester United play Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, 25 September. West Ham visit Leeds on the same day.

Also, Nigerian international Ademola Lookman scored his first Leicester goal as they beat Millwall in the Carabao Cup third round.

He pounced from eight yards out after fellow compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho’s 20-yard shot had been parried by keeper George Long, Leicester’s first shots on target.

Iheanacho sealed the win as he ran on to a ball down the right wing, cut in and curled home.

Millwall had several chances with Ryan Leonard missing, Connor Mahoney forcing a save and Ben Thompson heading over.

Both sides made plenty of changes from their weekend fixtures, and Leicester were well below their best in the first half.

Reece James scored the winning penalty in a shootout as Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup at Aston Villa’s expense.

The full-back fired home the Blues’ final penalty to win the shootout.

A goal from young Villa forward Cameron Archer had ensured a draw in normal time, levelling with a header after Timo Werner had put the Blues ahead.

Ealier, Arsenal beat League One AFC Wimbledon to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette was making his first start since April and scored a penalty after Nesta Guinness-Walker fouled Gabriel Martinelli.

Emile Smith Rowe then converted from Lacazette’s pass.

Eddie Nketiah’s lovely flicked backheel from Cedric Soares’ cross sealed the win.

The Gunners should have won by more after hitting the woodwork twice.

Dons keeper Nik Tzanev tipped the ball onto his own bar in the first half, and Nuno Tavares later headed off the post.

The Gunners named a strong team, with Nketiah the only member of the starting XI not to play in the Premier League this season.

AFC Wimbledon did not manage a shot on target in the game.