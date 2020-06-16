Breaking: Celebration galore as Bayern Munich clinch another Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich have clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title after defeating Werder Bremen.

Hansi Flick had urged his high-flying side to ‘seal the deal’ on Tuesday evening, fresh off the back of 10 consecutive victories – and Robert Lewandowski’s 31st goal of the season granted his wish.

The Polish frontman, perhaps in the most lethal form of his career, latched onto a ball inside the penalty area and converted coolly into the far corner, Dailymail reports.

Bayern Munich have now won 29 league titles since the Bundesliga was formed in 1963.

Details loading…