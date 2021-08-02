Breaking: Celebration galore as Oborodudu opens 2020 Olympics medal blessings for team Nigeria in Tokyo

Blessing Oborodudu

Top Nigerian wrestler Blessing Oborodudu a while ago on Monday won her 68kg semifinal bout against Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold by 7-2.

With her , Nigeriais has now entered the medals table in the ongoing 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

Also, Oborodudu’s performance has seen her emerge as first ever Nigerian wrestler in an Olympic final.

She beat Azerbaijani Elis Manolova of Azerbaijan and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic semi finals.

