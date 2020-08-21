Breaking: Chelsea close in on Thiago Silva as PSG prepare for Champions League final vs Inter

Chelsea are in “advanced talks” with Paris Saint-Germain skipper Thiago Silva over completing a shock summer free transfer, reports claim.

The Brazilian is about to play his final game for PSG in Sunday’s Champions League final after eight years of exceptional service.

But while representing the Ligue 1 giants in Lisbon, talks over Silva’s new club have been brewing in the background.

And the Athletic report that negotiations have reached an “advanced” stage, with both parties having been in conversation for “several days”.

There are still issues to be ironed out, however, primarily the length of the 35-year-old’s contract.

Despite turning 36 next month, Silva still backs himself to perform at the highest level.

He has also long admired the Premier League, and thought favourably upon potentially moving to England.

Silva has still been committed to PSG, however, with Thomas Tuchel’s side having made the surprise call to opt against renewing his deal.