Breaking: Chelsea down Everton, maintain unbeaten Premier League status in top 4 race

Chelsea scored a goal in each half to see off top-four rivals Everton and maintain Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start as Blues boss.

The hosts took the lead when Kai Havertz’s shot took a big deflection off Toffees defender Ben Godfrey.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a fine save to deny Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso and Havertz thought he had scored, but had handled the ball before finishing.

However, the hosts doubled their lead through a Jorginho penalty after Pickford brought down the impressive Havertz.

With 10 league games of the season left, Chelsea remain fourth and in the last Champions League qualifying spot, only three points behind third-placed Leicester and four adrift of Manchester United in second.

Crucially, this victory takes the Blues four points clear of Everton in fifth and Carlo Ancelotti’s side – who have a game in hand over Chelsea – will drop to sixth if West Ham avoid defeat against Leeds in Monday’s late game.

Chelsea have not been beaten since a 2-0 loss at Leicester in Frank Lampard’s penultimate game as manager on 19 January, with Tuchel yet to suffer defeat in 11 matches in charge.

Chelsea have played in the Champions League in 15 of the past 17 campaigns, but were ninth in the Premier League, and five points off the top four, when they sacked Lampard in January.

Tuchel has transformed their fortunes. This victory means they have won six and drawn three of his nine league games in charge, as well as winning games in the FA Cup and Champions League.

The German, who guided Paris St-Germain to the Champions League final in 2019-20, made five changes from the side that won 1-0 at Liverpool on Thursday and saw his team dominate possession.

Jorginho twice volleyed wide from outside the area before they went ahead on 31 minutes.

Alonso fired in a low cross from the left and Havertz flicked the ball on, but it took a big deflection off Godfrey to leave Pickford with no chance.

Havertz thought he had scored only his second Premier League goal since a £71m summer move from Bayer Leverkusen when he collected Callum Hudson-Odoi’s chipped pass and fired past Pickford early in the second half.

However, the goal was ruled out as referee David Coote judged the German had handled the ball, with video assistant referee Michael Oliver confirming the on-field decision.

But it became 2-0 soon after when Jorginho scored his seventh goal of the season with a calmly taken penalty as Chelsea completed a routine win.