Breaking: Chelsea get Spurs tough Cup semis test, City battle Albion

Tottenham will face Chelsea in the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup, while Manchester City will come up against Burton Albion.

Burton are making their first ever appearance in this stage of the competition, and enter the final four after a giant-killing run.

Tottenham defeated bitter rivals Arsenal at the Emirates to progress, keeping alive Mauricio Pochettino’s hopes of winning his first piece of silverware since taking over as manager.

Current holders of the cup, City, must overcome League One side Burton if they are to maintain hope of keeping their name on the trophy. A Jake Hesketh strike was enough to help Burton pull off a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Tuesday night and enter the history books. The first leg ties of the fixtures will be played in the week commencing January 7. Second leg showdowns will then play the week commencing January 21.

