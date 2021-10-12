Breaking: Chidinma Ojukwu, another suspect in court, speaks on murder of Super TV CEO Usifo (VIDEO)

Suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, a while ago pleaded not guilty to the murder of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga.

The 22-year-old spoke on Tuesday when she and one Adedapo Quadri, who are the key suspects in the murder case were arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma, was also arraigned, as an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga, was said to have been recovered from her.

Chioma, however, pleaded not guilty to the 9th count of being in possession of the stolen property.

They are being prosecuted by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution.