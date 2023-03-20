Breaking: Chimaroke Nnamani quits PDP after ‘humiliating’ senatorial election defeat

After humiliating senatorial defeat, the senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was defeated by the Labour Party’s candidate, Kevin Chukwu.

Kevin polled 69,136 votes to defeat Nnamani, who scored 48,701 votes.

In a statement, Monday, Nnamani, former Enugu state governor said after consultations with his associates and constituents alike, he has decided to quit PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

Blueprint had reported that the former Enugu State governor, openly endorsed President-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, prior to the 2023 presidential election.

