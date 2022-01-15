Breaking: Chukwueze, Awoniyi, Simon score as rejuvenated Super Eagles down Sudan in second AFCON 2021 clash

Super Eagles train

Again, Nigeria’s Super Eagles stepped up the game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations group D encounter to beat Sudan 3-1 on Saturday.

Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon scored the goals for the Nigerian team.

