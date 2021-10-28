Breaking: Civil Defense deploys 20,000 officers, vows to crush criminals in Anambra

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered for the deployment of 20,000 officers and men of the Corps to ensure protection of lives and property before, during and after the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

The NSCDC boss who said the Corps is aware of the murderous activities of criminal elements in Anambra state and other parts of the South-east, vowed to crush criminal activities during the exercise.



Speaking during a 3-day train-the-trainers capacity building and electoral workshop organised towards the Corps preparedness for the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election, Thursday in Abuja, Audi said his organisation in partnership with other security agencies have identified some flash points.

“The Corps in collaboration with other Security Agencies have developed strategies to checkmate any act of electoral violence and other nefarious activities capable of undermining the electoral process. Any act of sabotage and negative tendencies to frustrate democracy and good governance in this election will be severely dealt with.

“The risk factors associated with election has been aggravated by other security threats such as, Separatist agitators (IPOB, ESN) kidnapping, thuggery, ballot box snatching and electoral frauds. To ensure effective monitoring before, during and after the election, the NSCDC will be deploying 20,000 officers and men for the conduct of the election.

“The personnel to be deployed for this national assignment will be draftted from all the South-South and South-east state Commands to join their counterparts in Anambra State. In addition, personnel from Kogi, Ekiti, Ondo and Benue have been placed on standby in case there is need for reinforcement.

“The Corps shall deploy officers from the Special Forces, such as the Arms Squad Unit, Counter Terrorism unit, Anti-vandal unit, Intelligence and Investigations, Canine unit, SWAT unit, Chemical Biological Radiological and Explosives Unit (CBRNE) to all key points in the State to protect lives and property, sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, INEC officials and all critical assets against vandalism, damage or arsonist attacks.”

While urging the officers to exercise high level of discipline, professionalism and respect for the dignity of human lives during the operations, the NSCDC boss said: “I must warn sternly that all officers deployed to this assignment must maintain strict compliance with NSCDC’s disciplinary ethics as enshrined in the Corps Standard Operating Procedure. The principle of the Rule of Law must be fully complied with in the discharge of duties. Let me warn, and I mean it that any conduct of an officer of the NSCDC that undermines the rule of law will be seriously dealt with in accordance with the Public Service Rule.

“Officers and men of the Corps are to display professionalism and maintain a high sense of discipline, humility and integrity in service delivery throughout the election period. Above all, officers are to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the Electoral Act as regards the Rules of Engagement and also be fully mindful of the electoral offences as contained in Section 29 of the Act.”