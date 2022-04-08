Breaking: Civil Defense unveils new uniform

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has unveiled another uniform.



The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, unveiled the additional uniform for the Corps, Friday in Abuja.



Speaking during the unveiling, Aregbesola said the corps has not changed its uniform but has added to the sets of uniforms.



He said the uniform will be worn on Tuesday by officers of the corps will add to effectiveness and improve service delivery.



Speaking earlier, NSCDC boss, Abubakar Audi said the uniform is in line with the vision of the minister to reposition the service.



He added that the uniform is in line with global best practice.



He said the additional uniform comprises of Navy blue trouser and white shirt.



“It makes the corps unique and will boost the morale and commitment of officers and will bolster them to do more in their areas of endeavor.

He expressed gratitude to the minister for his support to the service.